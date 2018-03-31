Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Registers helper Friday

Oshie recorded an assist and a hit in 14:04 of ice time during Friday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Oshie has been back to his old self in the month of March with five goals and five assists in his last 14 games. The 31-year-old winger has had a disappointing 2017-18 campaign by his standards but is heating up just in time to help fantasy owners in their playoff matchups.