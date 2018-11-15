Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Remains day-to-day

Oshie (head) remains day-to-day, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Oshie looked shaken up after being taken down by Jets defenseman Josh Morrisey in the closing minutes of Wednesday's 3-1 loss in Winnipeg. Of concern to the Capitals is the 30-year-old winger's history of concussions, so check for further updates on his progress prior to Friday's match against the Avalanche. Dmitrij Jaskin is likely to draw into the lineup if the first-round pick from the 2005 NHL Entry Draft is unable to take the ice Friday.