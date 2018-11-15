Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Remains day-to-day
Oshie (head) remains day-to-day, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Oshie looked shaken up after being taken down by Jets defenseman Josh Morrisey in the closing minutes of Wednesday's 3-1 loss in Winnipeg. Of concern to the Capitals is the 30-year-old winger's history of concussions, so check for further updates on his progress prior to Friday's match against the Avalanche. Dmitrij Jaskin is likely to draw into the lineup if the first-round pick from the 2005 NHL Entry Draft is unable to take the ice Friday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...