Oshie (lower body) was on the ice prior to Wednesday's morning skate, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Oshie has not played since exiting early in Oct. 29's 3-0 win over the Predators, but his return to the ice is a welcome sight for a Capitals team besieged by injuries at every position. The 35-year-old remains on IR and there isn't a clear timeline for his return, but he's making some progress in his recovery.