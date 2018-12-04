Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Returns to ice Tuesday
Oshie (concussion) skated in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
While Oshie has been ruled out for the road trip, his presence on the ice sheet back home is certainly a positive development after he's been sidelined for more than two weeks. More information regarding Oshie's status should surface when the team returns home.
