Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Returns to practice
Oshie (rest) participated in Monday's practice, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Oshie was rested for Saturday's game against the Islanders, and is expected to play in Game 1 of Washington's series against the Hurricanes. The 32-year-old will likely be an solid postseason fantasy option after producing 54 points in 69 games this campaign.
