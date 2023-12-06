Oshie (upper body) took part in Wednesday's practice, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Oshie was on the ice for the first time since exiting a 5-0 loss to the Oilers on Nov. 24. The 36-year-old was sporting a non-contact jersey which indicates he may not be cleared to return in time for Thursday's home game against the Stars. The 24th overall pick from the 2005 NHL Entry Draft has one goal and one assist in 17 games, so his fantasy value remains fairly low until he can rekindle his scoring touch.