Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Returns to practice
Oshie was back at practice Friday morning after sustaining an undisclosed injury Wednesday, when he crashed into the boards during a preseason game against the Devils, CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.
One of the craftiest players the game has to offer, Oshie was reportedly removed from the contest by coach Barry Trotz purely as a precaution. Capitals fans and Oshie's fantasy owners alike can breath a collective sigh of relief knowing that the man who amassed 33 goals -- he tied Alex Ovechkin for the team's scoring lead -- last year -- should be just fine for the 2017-18 campaign.
