Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Reunited with Backstrom
Oshie skated on the second line with Nicklas Backstrom and Andre Burakovsky during Saturday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Oshie had been alongside Lars Eller and Brett Connolly on a rather productive third line in recent outings, but the coaching staff is looking to get their top-six firing again and the 31-year-old winger has returned to Nicklas Backstrom's right flank. Oshie has struggled since returning from an upper-body injury on Dec. 19 and has just one goal and five points over his last 13 games. Fantasy owners are advised to ride out the storm -- which could end quickly if he's back in the top six and remains on the highly skilled top power-play unit.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...