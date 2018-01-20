Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Reunited with Backstrom

Oshie skated on the second line with Nicklas Backstrom and Andre Burakovsky during Saturday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Oshie had been alongside Lars Eller and Brett Connolly on a rather productive third line in recent outings, but the coaching staff is looking to get their top-six firing again and the 31-year-old winger has returned to Nicklas Backstrom's right flank. Oshie has struggled since returning from an upper-body injury on Dec. 19 and has just one goal and five points over his last 13 games. Fantasy owners are advised to ride out the storm -- which could end quickly if he's back in the top six and remains on the highly skilled top power-play unit.