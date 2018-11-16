Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Ruled out Friday
Oshie (head) has been ruled out of Friday's match against the Avalanche, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Oshie was slammed to the ice late in Wednesday's loss to Winnipeg and is apparently not well enough to play just yet. The 30-year-old winger has a history of concussions, so it is unclear when he will get back to action, so check back for updates. Andre Burakovsky is slated to take his place on the second line, with Tom Wilson filling in on the top power-play unit.
