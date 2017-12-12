Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Ruled out next two games
Oshie (upper body) won't travel for Thursday's game against Boston, though he may practice Friday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
It's discouraging that Oshie's already been ruled out for games Tuesday and Thursday, but there's hope that he'll have a clear timetable for his return Friday. The American winger is currently tied with James Neal (VGK), Brad Marchand (BOS) and Clayton Keller (ARI) for 30th in points among NHL wingers with 10 goals and 13 assists through 28 games, meaning his continued absence hurts a great deal of fantasy owners.
