Oshie (upper body) will not be available for Saturday's clash with the Ducks, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Coach Barry Trotz has been adamant that Oshie needed to take part in a full practice before returning to a game and the winger was only able to join practice for a portion of the time Friday. The Caps aren't in action again until Tuesday's matchup with Dallas, which gives Oshie another opportunity to reach this next hurdle in his recovery from injury.