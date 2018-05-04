Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Scores and fights in Game 4 loss
Oshie scored a power-play goal on his only shot and racked up seven penalty minutes in Thursday's 3-1 Game 4 loss to the Penguins.
Oshie tied the game at 1-1 in the second period, but he was also the man in the box when Pittsburgh retook the lead for good later in the middle frame. He took out his frustrations by fighting Kris Letang with 58 seconds remaining in the third, just as the Penguins scored an empty-netter to seal it.
