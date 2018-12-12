Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Scores in return to lineup
Oshie picked up a power-play marker in Washington's 6-2 win over Detroit on Tuesday. It was his first game action since going down with a concussion Nov. 14.
The forward had been gone for nearly a month, missing 11 games with a concussion, but Oshie returned Tuesday and wasted little time making an impact. The goal gives him 10 on the year to go along with five assists. To date, Oshie's played just 19 games but hopefully the winger can stay healthy moving forward.
