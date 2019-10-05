Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Scores on power play

Oshie netted the game-winner Friday, a power-play goal in a 2-1 win over the Islanders.

Oshie had two shots in the contest, and he made one of them count on the man advantage. It gave Ilya Samsonov all he needed to lock down his first career win. Oshie has a goal and an assist, along with five shots and five hits in the first two games of the season.