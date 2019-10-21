Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Scores team-leading seventh goal
Oshie scored a power-play goal on his lone shot and added four blocks and three hits in Sunday's 5-3 win versus Chicago.
Oshie opened the scoring midway through the first period when he one-timed an Evgeny Kutznetsov centering feed past Chicago netminder Corey Crawford. It was the seventh goal of the year for Oshie, who has found the net in six of his first 10 games of the season. At this pace, he's well on his way to blowing past the 25 goals he scored last season and could challenge the career-high 33 he had in 2016-17. He's not generating a ton of shots, however, and is shooting percentage is a sky-high 28.6 percent, so its reasonable to expect some regression sooner than later.
