Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Scores twice in loss
Oshie scored two goals -- one on the power play -- and received a minor penalty during Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Nashville.
Oshie continues to be a streaky scorer, as alongside his three multi-goal showings, he's also missed the scoresheet entirely in 10 of 19 games. However, he's well on his way to a fifth consecutive 50-point campaign and remains a fixture on the No. 1 power-play unit. It's also worth noting that while his game-to-game inconsistency can be a minor hindrance in some seasonal settings, it offers contest-winning potential in DFS setups.
More News
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Contributes helper Monday•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Collects assist for slumping squad•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Pots goal Friday•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Two goals in victory•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Scores two power-play tallies, adds helper•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Pots goal Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...