Oshie scored two goals -- one on the power play -- and received a minor penalty during Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Nashville.

Oshie continues to be a streaky scorer, as alongside his three multi-goal showings, he's also missed the scoresheet entirely in 10 of 19 games. However, he's well on his way to a fifth consecutive 50-point campaign and remains a fixture on the No. 1 power-play unit. It's also worth noting that while his game-to-game inconsistency can be a minor hindrance in some seasonal settings, it offers contest-winning potential in DFS setups.