Oshie tallied a pair of goals in Thursday's 6-2 victory over the Blue Jackets.

Oshie tied the game 1-1, cleaning up a rebound early in the second period. He'd add a second tally on a power play in the third to extend Washington's lead to 5-2. Oshie, playing in his second game since missing six contests with an upper-body injury, now has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) through 24 games this season.