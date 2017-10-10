Oshie scored two power-play goals and added an assist during Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

Oshie has now scored three times through his past two games. It's an excellent start to the campaign after notching a career-high 33 goals last year and another excellent fantasy showing is well within reach. Oshie projects to remain locked into a top-six role while skating with the potent No. 1 power-play unit, after all.