Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Sets up a pair in loss
Oshie assisted on goals from Nicklas Backstrom and John Carlson, but his team still fell short Monday, losing Game 1 to Vegas by a 6-4 count.
Oshie picked up where he left off in the Tampa Bay series, as he made a beautiful pass to Backstrom to set up the second Capitals goal of the night. He was certainly ready for his first appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals, and if he can keep this up the wins will come for Washington and the results will continue for his owners.
More News
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Ices Lightning with two goals•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Three-game, four-point streak•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Scores, fights in Game 4 loss•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Tallies helper Tuesday•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Bags power-play goal Thursday•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Tallies two points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...