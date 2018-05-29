Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Sets up a pair in loss

Oshie assisted on goals from Nicklas Backstrom and John Carlson, but his team still fell short Monday, losing Game 1 to Vegas by a 6-4 count.

Oshie picked up where he left off in the Tampa Bay series, as he made a beautiful pass to Backstrom to set up the second Capitals goal of the night. He was certainly ready for his first appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals, and if he can keep this up the wins will come for Washington and the results will continue for his owners.