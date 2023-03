Oshie logged an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Oshie has four goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. He picked an excellent time to keep the run alive Wednesday, setting up Tom Wilson's tally in overtime. Oshie is up to 15 goals, 12 helpers, 105 shots on net, 94 hits and a minus-11 rating through 45 contests overall, right in line with the production he posted last year.