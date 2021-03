Oshie had two assists and one shot in a 3-1 win over Philadelphia on Sunday.

Oshie set up Alex Ovechkin's game-tying goal with a perfect cross-ice feed late in the second period, then he assisted on Nick Jensen's first goal as a Capital early in the third. Oshie has doled out a trip of helpers over the last two outings and has 17 points in 23 games on the year.