Oshie skated alongside Richard Panik and Lars Eller during Tuesday's morning skate, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

After a three-point outing in the season opener, Oshie has managed no points and just three shots in the last two contests. The move to the third line is likely more a reflection of head coach Peter Laviolette's desire to jump-start the offense than a permanent reduction in the 34-year-old's role, but needless to say his appeal in daily formats takes a hit as long as he's outside the top six.