Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Sitting out Monday
Oshie won't play in Monday's game against St. Louis as a precaution to ensure his lower-body injury doesn't linger, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The injury originally kept Oshie out of the ending of Friday's game against Carolina, and although he played Sunday against Pittsburgh, now that the Capitals have clinched the Metropolitan Division crown Oshie will sit out a game to ensure the injury will be fully healed for the playoffs. In the 31-year-old's absence Andre Burakovsky should take his spot on the first power-play unit, and Oshie could return as soon as Thursday against Nashville.
