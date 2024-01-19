Oshie scored a hat trick Thursday in a 5-2 win over the Blues.

It was the sixth NHL hattie for Oshie, who has six points, including five goals, in his last four games. He opened the scoring while on a first-period power play. He won a puck battle in the left face-off circle and wired a wrist shot over Jordan Binnington's left shoulder. Oshie's next goal, which was an easy finish on a tic-tac-toe play, pushed the lead to 3-1 and stood as the winner. His last goal went into the empty net. Oshie started the season with two points in his first 19 games, but has eight points (six goals, two assists) in his last seven games. Hot is hot, even at 37 years old.