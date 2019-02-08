Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Sizzling in 2019
Oshie registered an assist, two shots and two hits during Thursday's 4-3 overtime victory against the Avalanche.
The helper gives Oshie five goals and 15 points in 16 games since the calendar rolled into 2019. The 31-year-old winger is scoring slightly above his usual rate (.72 points per game) so keep playing him regularly down the stretch.
