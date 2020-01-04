Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Snags helper Friday
Oshie picked up an assist and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.
Oshie had the secondary helper on linemate Jakub Vrana's third-period tally, which would be the game-winner. The winger has 29 points in 42 games this season, to go with 81 shots on goal, 53 hits and 22 PIM. He also took a punch to the head from Dougie Hamilton late in the contentious affair, but appeared no worse for wear from the incident, although any head contact is concerning given Oshie's history with head injuries.
