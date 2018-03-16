Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Snaps 19-game goal drought with two

Oshie scored twice in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Islanders.

Daily owners who took advantage of Oshie's depressed price based on his recent struggles were handsomely rewarded in this favorable matchup against the league's worst defensive team. He snapped a 19-game goal drought here and has lit the lamp only 14 times after potting a career-best 33 goals last season. It's worth noting that Oshie's second tally was an empty-netter.