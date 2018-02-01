Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Snaps goal-scoring drought Wednesday
Oshie potted a power-play goal and two shots during Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.
Oshie's marker snapped a 13-game goal-scoring drought stretching to Dec. 22 that had only yielded five points in total. Something is definitely off with the 30-year-old winger, who did miss six games in December with an upper-body injury. Oshie's back in the top six with Nicklas Backstrom and still getting time on the top power-play unit, so fantasy owners can only hope that the goal gets him going as he has been somewhat underwhelming to this point with 30 points and a minus-2 rating in 44 contests.
