Oshie scored twice, including one power-play goal, in Sunday's 6-3 loss to Boston. He also had three shots and two hits.

With Boston leading 2-0, Oshie got the Capitals on the board with 10 seconds left in the opening period, then followed up with a power-play strike less than four minutes into the middle frame. The 34-year-old has enjoyed a terrific month of April, and he's now reached the scoresheet in six of his last seven games with five goals and five assists during that stretch.