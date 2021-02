Oshie registered a goal and an assist Thursday in a 5-2 win over the Penguins. He also added three shots and one hit.

Oshie scored on a superb individual effort in the third period, getting an edge on PIttsburgh defenseman Mike Matheson and diving to poke the puck past Tristan Jarry with just one hand on his stick. He also added an assist on Lars Eller's empty-netter later in the stanza. Oshie has amassed seven points (three goals, four assists) over his last six games.