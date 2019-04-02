Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Sparks comeback attempt
Oshie picked up two assists in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.
The Caps were down 4-0 after two periods, but Oshie helped spark a futile rally, notching the primary helper on goals 74 seconds apart late in the third. The veteran winger now has 25 goals and 54 points through 68 games, leaving him two points shy of his best showing yet in a Washington uniform with two games remaining on the schedule.
