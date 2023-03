Oshie tallied a power-play goal and added two shots and three hits during Saturday's 8-3 win over the Sharks.

Oshie has been arguably the Capitals most valuable player of late, nurturing a five-game point streak (5 goals, 3 assists) and catalyzing an often anemic Washington offense that needs to get going to salvage their playoff hopes. The 36-year-old is a solid fantasy asset when healthy and producing, so roll him out while he's hot.