Oshie scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sabres. He also converted in the shootout.

Oshie extended his point streak to four games in the opening frame with his 18th goal. Half of those have come on the power play. He added an assist on Evgeny Kuznetsov's even-strength tally early in the third. Oshie has heated up as the Capitals make their playoff push down the stretch, producing seven goals and six assists in his last 10 games.