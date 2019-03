Oshie tallied an empty-net goal, a power-play assist, four shots and two hits in Friday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Oshie was credited for Islanders winger Josh Bailey's own goal to give him 21 goals and 42 points in 53 games. The 31-year-old has been one of the hottest forwards in the league since the start of 2019.