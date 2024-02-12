Oshie posted an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Oshie started a play that resulted in Alex Ovechkin's second-period tally. Since returning from an upper-body injury in mid-January, Oshie has racked up 11 points over 13 contests, including five power-play points in that span. The 37-year-old is always an injury risk, but that level of production can't be ignored in fantasy. On the year, he's managed 15 points, 68 shots on net, 47 hits, 32 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 34 outings.