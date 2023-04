Oshie (upper body) won't play Saturday versus Florida, Sammie Silber of The Hockey News reports.

The Capitals aren't going to make the playoffs, and the team will only have three games remaining following Saturday's contest, so it's possible Oshie will miss the rest of the campaign. If that ends up being the case, the 36-year-old vet will finish the season having picked up 19 goals, 35 points and an unsightly minus-18 rating through 58 games.