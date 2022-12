Oshie (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Rangers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Oshie will miss a fourth straight contest with his upper-body injury, and the Capitals have yet to release a clear-cut timetable for his return to action. Once healthy, look for Oshie to return to a middle-six role and a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.