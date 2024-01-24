Oshie scored a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Oshie cut the Caps' deficit to 5-2 late in the third period, deflecting a John Carlson shot past Filip Gustavsson in the closing seconds of a power play. The 37-year-old Oshie has found his scoring touch recently, tallying six goals and seven points in seven contests since his return from an 11-game absence with an upper-body injury. Overall, the veteran winger is up to eight goals, with four on the power play, and 11 points through 28 games this season.