Oshie scored a power-play goal on four shots and added three hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Oshie opened the scoring 7:27 into the first period when he got his stick on a Justin Schultz point shot while stationed in the slot with the man advantage. It was Oshie's 18th tally of the season, putting him on the doorstep of a sixth 20-goal campaign.