Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Strong performance in OT loss

Oshie scored a goal and two assists while adding six shots, seven hits, two PIM and a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Sharks.

One of the helpers came with the man advantage, while the seven hits were a new season high for Oshie. The 32-year-old now has five points (one goal, four assists) n his last two games, boosting his totals on the season to 15 goals and 26 points through 38 contests.