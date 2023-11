Oshie is dealing with an upper-body injury after Friday's tilt with Edmonton and will not travel to San Jose for Monday's game, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Oshie will miss at least one game after suffering an injury Friday but it's unclear if he'll be available at any point during Washington's upcoming five-game road trip. The veteran winger has been held to just two points with a minus-4 rating through 17 games this season. In his absence, Matthew Phillips could slide back into the lineup.