Oshie won't return to Thursday's game against Tampa Bay because of an upper-body injury.

Before exiting the contest, Oshie had a minus-1 rating and a shot in 6:07 of ice time. He was held off the scoresheet in his previous three outings and five of his past six appearances. Going into Thursday's action, Oshie recorded 19 goals and 35 points in 57 games. It remains to be seen if he'll be available Sunday versus the Rangers.