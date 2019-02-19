Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Suiting up Monday
Oshie (upper body) will be in the lineup against Los Angeles on Monday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Oshie was injured in Sunday's contest against Anaheim but fortunately it wasn't very serious. The 32-year-old has 18 goals and 36 points in 48 games, tying his 18-goal total from last season in 26 fewer games.
