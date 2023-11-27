Oshie (upper body) was put on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

Oshie is not with the Capitals on the road after being injured in Friday's 5-0 loss to Edmonton. He will miss at least the next three contests, starting with Monday's game against the Sharks, following his placement on the IR list. Oshie has one goal, one assist, 30 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and 19 hits through 17 appearances this campaign. In a corresponding move, Martin Fehervary (lower body) was activated from injured reserve.