Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Surging into All-Star break

Oshie picked up two assists in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

That's now three straight multi-point games and five in his last nine for Oshie, giving him for goals and 12 points over that stretch. As long as he stays on the Caps' top line with Alex Ovechin and Nicklas Backstrom in the second half, the veteran winger should remain a strong fantasy asset, although expecting him to maintain a point-a-game pace might be asking a little too much.