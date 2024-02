Oshie needed help getting to the locker room after sustaining a lower-body injury Thursday versus the Lightning, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Oshie had to crawl to the bench and then required assistance to go down the tunnel late in the third period. The 37-year-old, who is four games away from 1,000 in his career, may miss time, as he did not sustain any contact when he was injured. Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports Oshie will be further evaluated Friday.