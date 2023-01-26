Oshie (personal) skated on the top line during the morning skate in advance of Thursday's showdown with the Penguins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Oshie missed Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche to be present for the birth of his fourth child but his presence alongside <a href=" https:="" www.rotowire.com="" hockey="" player.php?id="2101"">Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome during the morning skate indicates he will be returning for Thursday's home game against arch-rival Pittsburgh. The 36-year-old has five goals and six points in his last 10 games -- and his fantasy appeal gets a boost as long as he's playing with such talented linemates at even strength.