Oshie (upper body) skated on his own Sunday morning but won't play Monday's road contest against the Islanders, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

With his absence for Monday already confirmed, Oshie will now have missed three games with the ailment. His ability to skate Sunday is certainly a positive sign, but Oshie's participation in Tuesday's game against Colorado is also in doubt, as Washington will likely want Oshie to take part in a full-contact practice or two before being thrown back into game action. Expect the Caps to provide more information after returning home from Monday's game.