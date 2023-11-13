Oshie was held out of Monday's practice for maintenance reasons, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

The Capitals can only hope some added rest will jumpstart Oshie's offensive game that has only mustered a single assist in 13 games. Once a reliable contributor at both ends of the ice, it's possible age and a lengthy injury history has caught up with the 36-year-old winger. Only a meaningful presence on the top power-play unit stands between Oshie and becoming a non-factor in most fantasy leagues.