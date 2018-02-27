Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Tallies assist Monday
Oshie recorded an assist in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.
The helper gives the 29-year-old winger just his fourth point over the last 13 games. Oshie has struggled since coming back from an upper-body injury in mid-December, managing just two goals, 11 points and a minus-1 rating over his last 29 contests. His pedigree and workload afford him a solid chance to get back on track, so fantasy owners should continue to hang on to him, but there is no doubt that this has been a disappointing campaign.
